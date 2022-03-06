Custom Input Component with Webhook

Sanity GROQ powered webhooks are awesome, but sometimes you may want to trigger a microservice outside of a publish, update, or delete event. This custom input component adds ad-hoc webhook functionality to trigger a webhook ready API with field data as part of its payload. In this case, I'm using a custom API running on a subdomain to crawl and fetch linked data from a URL, in order to more easily populate fields for a shareable resource.

The end result of this component (and its connected service) is similar to Espen Hovlandsdal's URL Metadata Input component, but I wanted a bit more control over which linked data I fetched and how, with the idea being that this can later fit into a larger Linked Data pipeline. If you're just looking to populate metadata, Espen's plugin may be simpler.

Security caveats: Since this webhook is entirely on the front end (and in the repo), be sure not to include any API keys or passwords. I initially set this up with a GitHub Action, but wasn't able to secure the access token in a way I was comfortable with, so I put my API on a subdomain where I could control CORS access. If you host on Netlify, you may have access to "secrets" through an environment variable that would allow you to connect to services more easily.