Custom Input Component with Webhook

Andy Fitzgerald
Information Architect & Content Strategist
Custom input component with a DIY webhook for connecting to APIs beyond publish, update, and delete events.
import React from 'react';
import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components';
import { TextInput, Stack, Text, Flex, Button, Box, useToast } from '@sanity/ui';
import PatchEvent, {set, unset} from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent';
import { useId } from "@reach/auto-id";
const LDHyperlink = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const {
type, // Schema information
value, // Current field value
readOnly, // Boolean if field is not editable
placeholder, // Placeholder text from the schema
markers, // Markers including validation rules
presence, // Presence information for collaborative avatars
compareValue, // Value to check for "edited" functionality
onFocus, // Method to handle focus state
onBlur, // Method to handle blur state
onChange, // Method to handle patch events
parent, // Parent document data
} = props
// Webhook payload. If you need to specify particular keys—-such as `event-type` for GitHub Actions workflows--those can be added here.
const webHookData = {
link: value,
resourceId: parent._id
};
const inputId = useId();
const toast = useToast();
const apiBaseURL = process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_DEV_API_URL || 'https://api.uxmethods.org';
const webHook = () =>
fetch(
`${apiBaseURL}/ld`, // URL to which to POST the webhook
{
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'User-Agent': 'UXMethods'
},
body: JSON.stringify(webHookData)
}
).then(response => {
if (response.ok) {
console.log("Webhook successfully received.");
console.log(webHookData);
toast.push({
status: 'info',
title: 'Linked Data received',
closable: true
});
} else {
return Promise.reject(response);
}
}).catch(err => {
console.warn('There was a problem', err);
toast.push({
status: 'error',
title: 'There was a problem:',
description: 'The Linked Data request failed. Check the console for error messages.',
closable: true
});
});
// Creates a change handler for patching data
const handleChange = React.useCallback(
(event) => {
const inputValue = event.currentTarget.value // get current value
// if the value exists, set the data, if not, unset the data
onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(inputValue) : unset()))
},
[onChange]
)
const isURL = (str) => {
const pattern = new RegExp('^(https?:\\/\\/)?'+ // protocol
'((([a-z\\d]([a-z\\d-]*[a-z\\d])*)\\.)+[a-z]{2,}|'+ // domain name
'((\\d{1,3}\\.){3}\\d{1,3}))'+ // OR ip (v4) address
'(\\:\\d+)?(\\/[-a-z\\d%_.~+]*)*'+ // port and path
'(\\?[;&a-z\\d%_.~+=-]*)?'+ // query string
'(\\#[-a-z\\d_]*)?$','i'); // fragment locator
return !!pattern.test(str);
}
return (
<Stack space={1}>
<FormField
description={type.description}
title={type.title}
__unstable_markers={markers} // Handles all markers including validation
__unstable_presence={presence} // Handles presence avatars
compareValue={compareValue} // Handles "edited" status
inputId={inputId} // Allows the label to connect to the input field
>
<Flex>
<Box flex={[1]}>
<TextInput
id={inputId} // A unique ID for this input
onChange={handleChange} // A function to call when the input value changes
value={value} // Current field value
readOnly={readOnly} // If "readOnly" is defined make this field read only
placeholder={placeholder} // If placeholder is defined, display placeholder text
onFocus={onFocus} // Handles focus events
onBlur={onBlur} // Handles blur events
ref={ref}
/>
</Box>
<Box marginLeft={[1]}>
<Button
fontSize={[2]}
padding={[3]}
text="Get Linked Data"
mode="ghost"
disabled={!isURL(value)} // Button disables until a valid URL is entered
tone="default"
justify="flex-end"
onClick={() => {
toast.push({
status: 'info',
title: 'Linked Data request sent.',
closable: true
});
webHook();
}}
/>
</Box>
</Flex>
</FormField>
</Stack>
)
})
export default LDHyperlink
Sanity GROQ powered webhooks are awesome, but sometimes you may want to trigger a microservice outside of a publish, update, or delete event. This custom input component adds ad-hoc webhook functionality to trigger a webhook ready API with field data as part of its payload. In this case, I'm using a custom API running on a subdomain to crawl and fetch linked data from a URL, in order to more easily populate fields for a shareable resource.
The end result of this component (and its connected service) is similar to Espen Hovlandsdal's URL Metadata Input component, but I wanted a bit more control over which linked data I fetched and how, with the idea being that this can later fit into a larger Linked Data pipeline. If you're just looking to populate metadata, Espen's plugin may be simpler.
Security caveats: Since this webhook is entirely on the front end (and in the repo), be sure not to include any API keys or passwords. I initially set this up with a GitHub Action, but wasn't able to secure the access token in a way I was comfortable with, so I put my API on a subdomain where I could control CORS access. If you host on Netlify, you may have access to "secrets" through an environment variable that would allow you to connect to services more easily.
