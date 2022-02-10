Pricing update: Free users
Remove studio desk icon borders

By Arjen Scherff-de Water & Dan Malone

Recent studio styling has borders around icons in the desk structure. Here's a snippet to remove those.

style.css

:global([data-ui='PaneItem'] *:not(svg) + span) {
  box-shadow: none !important;
}

sanity.json

{
  "implements": "part:@sanity/base/theme/variables/override-style",
  "path": "./style.css"
}

screenshot

