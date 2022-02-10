Remove studio desk icon borders

Arjen Scherff-de Water
Recent studio styling has borders around icons in the desk structure. Here's a snippet to remove those.
:global([data-ui='PaneItem'] *:not(svg) + span) {
box-shadow: none !important;
}
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/base/theme/variables/override-style",
"path": "./style.css"
}
