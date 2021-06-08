Heading custom component

Arjen Scherff-de Water
Creative Developer
Arjen is located at Netherlands
Add a title between fields for some visual grouping
import React from "react";
export function createHeading(title) {
return {
inputComponent: (field) => (
<div
style={{
borderBottom: "1px solid rgba(0,0,0,.1)",
fontSize: "2rem",
marginTop: "1em",
}}
>
{field.type.title}
</div>
),
name: `heading${title
.toLowerCase()
.replace(/\s/g, "")
.replace(/[^\w-]+/g, "")
.replace(/--+/g, "-")}`,
title,
type: "string",
};
}
import { createHeading } from "./helpers";
export default {
name: "mySchema",
title: "My Schema",
type: "document",
fields: [
createHeading("Hero"),
...,
createHeading("Media"),
]
}
