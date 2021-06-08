Vimeo/Youtube video id and thumbnail custom component

import { PatchEvent , set , unset } from "part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event" ; import React , { useState } from "react" ; import getVideoId from "get-video-id" ; import { withDocument } from "part:@sanity/form-builder" ; import { nanoid } from "nanoid" ; import { TextInput , Stack , Button } from "@sanity/ui" ; import { AddIcon } from "@sanity/icons" ; const VideoIdFieldComponent = ( props , ref ) => { const { onChange , value } = props ; const [ newDoc , setNewDoc ] = useState < { id : string ; service : string ; thumbnail : string ; url : string ; } > ( value || null ) ; const createPatchFrom = ( value : any ) => PatchEvent . from ( value === "" ? unset ( ) : set ( value ) ) ; async function getThumbnail ( { id , service } ) { if ( service === "youtube" ) { return ` https://img.youtube.com/vi/ ${ id } /mqdefault.jpg ` ; } if ( service === "vimeo" ) { const response = await fetch ( ` https://vimeo.com/api/oembed.json?url=https://player.vimeo.com/video/ ${ id } ` ) ; const json = await response . json ( ) ; return json . thumbnail_url . split ( "_" ) [ 0 ] + "_320x180" ; } return null ; } async function onUrlChange ( e ) { const url = e . target . value ; if ( url . trim ( ) . length ) { const { id , service } = getVideoId ( url ) ; const thumbnail = await getThumbnail ( { id , service } ) ; setNewDoc ( { url , id , service , thumbnail } ) ; } else { setNewDoc ( null ) ; } } function save ( ) { onChange ( createPatchFrom ( { _key : nanoid ( ) , _type : "videoId" , ... newDoc , } ) ) ; } return ( < Stack space = { 3 } > < TextInput type = "text" onChange = { onUrlChange } ref = { ref } value = { newDoc ?. url } / > { newDoc ?. thumbnail && < img src = { newDoc . thumbnail } / > } < Button text = { ` Create ` } fontSize = { 2 } icon = { AddIcon } padding = { 3 } tone = "positive" onClick = { save } / > < / Stack > ) ; } ; export const VideoIdField = withDocument ( React . forwardRef ( VideoIdFieldComponent ) ) ;