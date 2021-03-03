File Searchable Select

Arjen Scherff-de Water
Choose a file from a searchable select
import { FileSearchableSelect } from "../inputs/FileSearchableSelect";
export default {
name: "fileAsset",
type: "object",
title: "File",
inputComponent: FileSearchableSelect,
fields: [
{
name: "name",
type: "string",
title: "Filename",
},
{
name: "url",
type: "string",
title: "URL",
},
],
};
import { PatchEvent, set, unset } from "part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event";
import client from "part:@sanity/base/client";
import FormField from "part:@sanity/components/formfields/default";
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react";
import SearchableSelect from "part:@sanity/components/selects/searchable";
export const FileSearchableSelect = React.forwardRef(
(
{ onFocus, onBlur, onChange, type, value, level, markers, readOnly },
ref
) => {
const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState(null);
const [isFetching, setIsFetching] = useState(false);
const [hits, setHits] = useState([]);
const [files, setFiles] = useState([]);
useEffect(() => {
setIsFetching(true);
client
.fetch(
"*[_type == 'sanity.fileAsset'] { originalFilename, url, size } | order(originalFilename)"
)
.then((results) => {
setIsFetching(false);
setFiles(results);
});
}, []);
function handleChange({ props }) {
const { originalFilename, url } = props;
onChange(PatchEvent.from(set({ name: originalFilename, url })));
setInputValue(null);
}
function handleOpen() {
search("");
}
function handleBlur() {
onBlur();
}
function handleFocus() {
onFocus();
}
function handleSearch(query) {
search(query);
}
function handleClear() {
onChange(PatchEvent.from(unset()));
}
function formatSize(size) {
var kb = Math.round(size / 1000);
var mb = kb > 1000 ? size / 1000000 : null;
var roundedMb = mb ? Math.round(mb * 100) / 100 : null;
return roundedMb ? roundedMb + " mb" : kb + " kb";
}
function search(query) {
setInputValue(query);
setHits(
files
.filter(
({ originalFilename }) =>
originalFilename.toLowerCase().indexOf(query.toLowerCase()) > -1
)
.map(({ size, originalFilename, url }) => (
<div
style={{ display: "flex" }}
url={url}
originalFilename={originalFilename}
>
<div>{originalFilename}</div>
<div
style={{
fontSize: 11,
opacity: 0.75,
marginLeft: "auto",
flexShrink: 0,
whiteSpace: "nowrap",
}}
>
{formatSize(size)}
</div>
</div>
))
);
}
function renderItem(originalFilename) {
return originalFilename;
}
return (
<FormField
markers={markers}
label={type.title}
level={level}
description={type.description}
>
<SearchableSelect
placeholder="Type to search…"
title={inputValue}
onOpen={handleOpen}
onFocus={handleFocus}
onBlur={handleBlur}
onSearch={handleSearch}
onChange={handleChange}
onClear={handleClear}
value={value}
inputValue={inputValue === null ? value?.name : inputValue}
renderItem={renderItem}
isLoading={isFetching}
items={hits}
ref={ref}
readOnly={readOnly}
/>
{value?.url && (
<a
target="_blank"
href={value.url}
style={{
display: "block",
background: "whitesmoke",
padding: 6,
margin: "6px 0 0 0",
fontSize: ".75em",
border: "1px solid rgba(0,0,0,.1)",
color: "inherit",
}}
>
{value.url.replace("https://cdn.sanity.io", "")}
</a>
)}
</FormField>
);
}
);
This adds a searchable select with all files from the media library. This makes it easy to link to a previously uploaded file. Only uses files, doesn't include images.
