Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own snippet

File Searchable Select

By Arjen Scherff-de Water

Choose a file from a searchable select

fileAsset.js

import { FileSearchableSelect } from "../inputs/FileSearchableSelect";

export default {
  name: "fileAsset",
  type: "object",
  title: "File",
  inputComponent: FileSearchableSelect,
  fields: [
    {
      name: "name",
      type: "string",
      title: "Filename",
    },
    {
      name: "url",
      type: "string",
      title: "URL",
    },
  ],
};

FileSearchableSelect.js

import { PatchEvent, set, unset } from "part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event";
import client from "part:@sanity/base/client";
import FormField from "part:@sanity/components/formfields/default";
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react";
import SearchableSelect from "part:@sanity/components/selects/searchable";

export const FileSearchableSelect = React.forwardRef(
  (
    { onFocus, onBlur, onChange, type, value, level, markers, readOnly },
    ref
  ) => {
    const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState(null);
    const [isFetching, setIsFetching] = useState(false);
    const [hits, setHits] = useState([]);
    const [files, setFiles] = useState([]);

    useEffect(() => {
      setIsFetching(true);
      client
        .fetch(
          "*[_type == 'sanity.fileAsset'] { originalFilename, url, size } | order(originalFilename)"
        )
        .then((results) => {
          setIsFetching(false);
          setFiles(results);
        });
    }, []);

    function handleChange({ props }) {
      const { originalFilename, url } = props;
      onChange(PatchEvent.from(set({ name: originalFilename, url })));
      setInputValue(null);
    }

    function handleOpen() {
      search("");
    }

    function handleBlur() {
      onBlur();
    }

    function handleFocus() {
      onFocus();
    }

    function handleSearch(query) {
      search(query);
    }

    function handleClear() {
      onChange(PatchEvent.from(unset()));
    }

    function formatSize(size) {
      var kb = Math.round(size / 1000);
      var mb = kb > 1000 ? size / 1000000 : null;
      var roundedMb = mb ? Math.round(mb * 100) / 100 : null;
      return roundedMb ? roundedMb + " mb" : kb + " kb";
    }

    function search(query) {
      setInputValue(query);
      setHits(
        files
          .filter(
            ({ originalFilename }) =>
              originalFilename.toLowerCase().indexOf(query.toLowerCase()) > -1
          )
          .map(({ size, originalFilename, url }) => (
            <div
              style={{ display: "flex" }}
              url={url}
              originalFilename={originalFilename}
            >
              <div>{originalFilename}</div>
              <div
                style={{
                  fontSize: 11,
                  opacity: 0.75,
                  marginLeft: "auto",
                  flexShrink: 0,
                  whiteSpace: "nowrap",
                }}
              >
                {formatSize(size)}
              </div>
            </div>
          ))
      );
    }

    function renderItem(originalFilename) {
      return originalFilename;
    }

    return (
      <FormField
        markers={markers}
        label={type.title}
        level={level}
        description={type.description}
      >
        <SearchableSelect
          placeholder="Type to search…"
          title={inputValue}
          onOpen={handleOpen}
          onFocus={handleFocus}
          onBlur={handleBlur}
          onSearch={handleSearch}
          onChange={handleChange}
          onClear={handleClear}
          value={value}
          inputValue={inputValue === null ? value?.name : inputValue}
          renderItem={renderItem}
          isLoading={isFetching}
          items={hits}
          ref={ref}
          readOnly={readOnly}
        />
        {value?.url && (
          <a
            target="_blank"
            href={value.url}
            style={{
              display: "block",
              background: "whitesmoke",
              padding: 6,
              margin: "6px 0 0 0",
              fontSize: ".75em",
              border: "1px solid rgba(0,0,0,.1)",
              color: "inherit",
            }}
          >
            {value.url.replace("https://cdn.sanity.io", "")}
          </a>
        )}
      </FormField>
    );
  }
);

This adds a searchable select with all files from the media library. This makes it easy to link to a previously uploaded file. Only uses files, doesn't include images.

screenshot - inspiration.

Contributor

Other schemas by author