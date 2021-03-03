File Searchable Select

import { PatchEvent , set , unset } from "part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event" ; import client from "part:@sanity/base/client" ; import FormField from "part:@sanity/components/formfields/default" ; import React , { useState , useEffect } from "react" ; import SearchableSelect from "part:@sanity/components/selects/searchable" ; export const FileSearchableSelect = React . forwardRef ( ( { onFocus , onBlur , onChange , type , value , level , markers , readOnly } , ref ) => { const [ inputValue , setInputValue ] = useState ( null ) ; const [ isFetching , setIsFetching ] = useState ( false ) ; const [ hits , setHits ] = useState ( [ ] ) ; const [ files , setFiles ] = useState ( [ ] ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { setIsFetching ( true ) ; client . fetch ( "*[_type == 'sanity.fileAsset'] { originalFilename, url, size } | order(originalFilename)" ) . then ( ( results ) => { setIsFetching ( false ) ; setFiles ( results ) ; } ) ; } , [ ] ) ; function handleChange ( { props } ) { const { originalFilename , url } = props ; onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( set ( { name : originalFilename , url } ) ) ) ; setInputValue ( null ) ; } function handleOpen ( ) { search ( "" ) ; } function handleBlur ( ) { onBlur ( ) ; } function handleFocus ( ) { onFocus ( ) ; } function handleSearch ( query ) { search ( query ) ; } function handleClear ( ) { onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( unset ( ) ) ) ; } function formatSize ( size ) { var kb = Math . round ( size / 1000 ) ; var mb = kb > 1000 ? size / 1000000 : null ; var roundedMb = mb ? Math . round ( mb * 100 ) / 100 : null ; return roundedMb ? roundedMb + " mb" : kb + " kb" ; } function search ( query ) { setInputValue ( query ) ; setHits ( files . filter ( ( { originalFilename } ) => originalFilename . toLowerCase ( ) . indexOf ( query . toLowerCase ( ) ) > - 1 ) . map ( ( { size , originalFilename , url } ) => ( < div style = { { display : "flex" } } url = { url } originalFilename = { originalFilename } > < div > { originalFilename } </ div > < div style = { { fontSize : 11 , opacity : 0.75 , marginLeft : "auto" , flexShrink : 0 , whiteSpace : "nowrap" , } } > { formatSize ( size ) } </ div > </ div > ) ) ) ; } function renderItem ( originalFilename ) { return originalFilename ; } return ( < FormField markers = { markers } label = { type . title } level = { level } description = { type . description } > < SearchableSelect placeholder = " Type to search… " title = { inputValue } onOpen = { handleOpen } onFocus = { handleFocus } onBlur = { handleBlur } onSearch = { handleSearch } onChange = { handleChange } onClear = { handleClear } value = { value } inputValue = { inputValue === null ? value ?. name : inputValue } renderItem = { renderItem } isLoading = { isFetching } items = { hits } ref = { ref } readOnly = { readOnly } /> { value ?. url && ( < a target = " _blank " href = { value . url } style = { { display : "block" , background : "whitesmoke" , padding : 6 , margin : "6px 0 0 0" , fontSize : ".75em" , border : "1px solid rgba(0,0,0,.1)" , color : "inherit" , } } > { value . url . replace ( "https://cdn.sanity.io" , "" ) } </ a > ) } </ FormField > ) ; } ) ;