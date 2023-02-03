Is your Microcopy unique?

Imagine you have a content model for your microcopy or storefront messages (let's call it whatever you want 😁). Imagine you also have a specific namespace field to select for every document.

With these kinds of messages, it's pretty easy to create duplicates. Maybe you end up with different documents with the same key or a different key but the value is the same.

This custom validation lets you check if you already have a Microcopy with the same key for the same namespace and shows also an error if the value is the same.

Of course, you are free to do differently. We are on Sanity after all 😍.

Maybe you can give only a warning or check across all Microcopy documents and not only inside a specific namespace.