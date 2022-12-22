Saskia Bobinska
Validation of url input to allow certain URI schemes (mailto, tel and more included)
{
name: 'url',
title: 'Url',
type: 'url',
description: `Can be a path starting with a '/' or a full Url starting with 'http://' or 'https://'`,
validation: (Rule) =>
Rule.uri({
allowRelative: true,
scheme: ['http', 'https', 'mailto', 'tel'],
}),
},
Sometimes we want to make sure, users can add links for
tel: and
mailto: too.
To make sure these
URI schemes are allowed and won't result in warnings and errors, you can add this validation to your
url schema field and make sure, the urls are right, no matter what they open!
