Sanity for Shopify

Integrate with ease
Use Sanity Connect to flow data about products, variants, and collections from Shopify straight into Sanity. Add metadata within Sanity Studio to enhance product information beyond baseline fields.
Unleash creativity
Create unlimited custom content types and define relationships between them, giving content teams the freedom to innovate and experiment.
Power every touchpoint
Content is treated as data and stored as JSON in Sanity Content Lake. Use it to power content beyond your storefront, giving customers a connected experience across your brand.
Customer Spotlight
Behind the experience: Tecovas
We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.
Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site
Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.
Handle complex product configurations with ease
Easily express complex product relationships—like sub-variants, bundles, package deals, and more—to create cohesive shopping experiences that speed conversion and increase checkout values.
Create content once, send to any channel
Push content and metadata updates across multiple markets or brands from one centralized Sanity instance. With content treated as data and stored as JSON, the same reuse applies across your digital signage, chatbots, social, and more.
Localize with ease
Manage localization of languages, currencies, and regional offerings using structured content. Tailor your localization workflows to match your global strategy and team structures. Translate entire documents in seconds using Sanity’s AI Assist. Customize which fields to translate, ensuring precision. Scale effortlessly, supported by trusted LLMs for optimal performance.
Empower merchandisers and marketers
Launch and promote products with zero developer support.
- Intuitive editor to create product pages, collections, ads, promotions, and interactive experiences
- Team collaboration and workflow tools to work on the same pages without clashing or getting locked out
- Customizable editing interfaces, granular access controls, change history, and rollback
Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies
Enterprise Ready
Scalable
Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.
Performant
Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.
Secure
SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.
Data Integrity
Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.