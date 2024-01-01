Sanity for Shopify

🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Integrate with ease

Use Sanity Connect to flow data about products, variants, and collections from Shopify straight into Sanity. Add metadata within Sanity Studio to enhance product information beyond baseline fields.

Unleash creativity

Create unlimited custom content types and define relationships between them, giving content teams the freedom to innovate and experiment.

Power every touchpoint

Content is treated as data and stored as JSON in Sanity Content Lake. Use it to power content beyond your storefront, giving customers a connected experience across your brand.

Customer Spotlight

Behind the experience: Tecovas

We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.

Learn from Tecovas

Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site

Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.

“The site is lightning-fast, we’re very happy about it. We have this new, really rich experience—full-stream video on everything, huge images—so the fact that it loads so fast is next-level success for us.”

Oren Schauble · Head of Marketing at Lift Foils

Handle complex product configurations with ease

Easily express complex product relationships—like sub-variants, bundles, package deals, and more—to create cohesive shopping experiences that speed conversion and increase checkout values.

Create content once, send to any channel

Push content and metadata updates across multiple markets or brands from one centralized Sanity instance. With content treated as data and stored as JSON, the same reuse applies across your digital signage, chatbots, social, and more.

Images of PUMA's digital campaigns

Localize with ease

Manage localization of languages, currencies, and regional offerings using structured content. Tailor your localization workflows to match your global strategy and team structures. Translate entire documents in seconds using Sanity’s AI Assist. Customize which fields to translate, ensuring precision. Scale effortlessly, supported by trusted LLMs for optimal performance.

Empower merchandisers and marketers

Launch and promote products with zero developer support.

  • Intuitive editor to create product pages, collections, ads, promotions, and interactive experiences
  • Team collaboration and workflow tools to work on the same pages without clashing or getting locked out
  • Customizable editing interfaces, granular access controls, change history, and rollback

Learn more about Sanity Studio

Tecovas studio screenshot - edit product card
We are seeing increased time on page, time per session, conversion rates, average order value – pretty much every metric you can think of.

Ashley Brooks · Digital/E-commerce Operations Manager at AETHER Apparel

Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




Make content your competitive advantage

