More collaborative teams, more intentional customer connections

Tecovas graduated to Sanity from their homegrown CMS to bring together engineers, merchandizers, and marketers together to drive customer value

Sanity gives Tecovas engineers the freedom to build the best content platform for their business. Helping their merchandizers ship products with confidence and creating intentional online experiences for each customers.

Tailored customer experiences

"I want to build tools and systems that, at no point, should I have to say 'no, I can't do that' it's more 'should we do that?' And if the answer is yes, then we have the stack and the ability to go and do it."

Kevin Harwood

Chief Technology Officer, Tecovas

About the customer

Tecovas is an American retailer of cowboy boots and Western-style apparel. Along with cowboy boots. Tecovas also sells leather accessories and denim products.

Key benefits

More Collaborative Teams

Engineers, Marketers, and Merchandizers focused on creating great content experiences.

Increased Product Confidence

Tecovas Engineers built a content stack that empowers their merchandizers to ship new product content efficiently and confidently.

Personalized Customer Moments

The Tecovas team has created unique web experiences based on their customers interest from everything from weddings to workwear.

Behind The Experience: Tecovas

We sent Sanity Co-Founder & CTO Simen Svale down to Austin, Texas to learn how Tecovas brings their content to life for their customers.

You can watch case study below!

If you want to go deeper into the Tecovas technical story you can watch the deep dive webinar with Kevin, Anya, and the team below

Learn how Tecovas creates intentional experiences with Sanity

Learn more about how Tecovas creates unique customer experiences with their small, but mighty, team.

Watch webinar