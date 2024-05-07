More collaborative teams, more intentional customer connections
Tecovas graduated to Sanity from their homegrown CMS to bring together engineers, merchandizers, and marketers together to drive customer value
Sanity gives Tecovas engineers the freedom to build the best content platform for their business. Helping their merchandizers ship products with confidence and creating intentional online experiences for each customers.
"I want to build tools and systems that, at no point, should I have to say 'no, I can't do that' it's more 'should we do that?' And if the answer is yes, then we have the stack and the ability to go and do it."
Tecovas is an American retailer of cowboy boots and Western-style apparel. Along with cowboy boots. Tecovas also sells leather accessories and denim products.
More Collaborative Teams
Engineers, Marketers, and Merchandizers focused on creating great content experiences.
Increased Product Confidence
Tecovas Engineers built a content stack that empowers their merchandizers to ship new product content efficiently and confidently.
Personalized Customer Moments
The Tecovas team has created unique web experiences based on their customers interest from everything from weddings to workwear.
We sent Sanity Co-Founder & CTO Simen Svale down to Austin, Texas to learn how Tecovas brings their content to life for their customers.
You can watch case study below!
If you want to go deeper into the Tecovas technical story you can watch the deep dive webinar with Kevin, Anya, and the team below
Learn how Tecovas creates intentional experiences with Sanity
Learn more about how Tecovas creates unique customer experiences with their small, but mighty, team.