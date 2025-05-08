Media Library

Treat your assets like structured content, not blobs

Structured assets. Global access. Full control. Organize and deliver media the same way you manage content.

Request a demoRead the docs

Content + Media unified

Store and manage images, videos, and files alongside your content—with full schema control and global access across all projects.

Structure media like content

Use GROQ, datasets, and CDN delivery to organize and serve assets just like any other content—clean, queryable, and production-ready.

Update once, distribute anywhere

Every update cascades across projects, surfaces, and teams—keeping content aligned and consistent.

Track asset usage across your content

See exactly where assets are used. Clean up, reduce storage waste, and optimize licensing.

The programmable media app

Programmable Asset Schemas

Structure assets with code-first schemas

Define custom data structures for your assets in code. Create validations, conditional fields, and complex relationships that enforce your business rules and content architecture automatically.

Learn about aspects
defining aspects in code
Programmable APIs

Powerful asset workflows

No more folder hierarchies that quickly deteriorate. Build automated workflows based on your custom Aspects. Media Library provides a rich set of APIs to integrate assets into your content workflows, enabling custom transformations, validations, and business logic that fits your needs.

a picture of a ice cave under a blue glacier
Global Document References

Share assets, not copies

Reference the same assets across multiple projects without duplication. Build complex multi-site architectures with shared media while maintaining referential integrity. Perfect for multi-brand platform or organizations with separate content workspaces.

UI of portrait used in 4 locations
Asset Transformation API

Upload once, resize indefinitely

Upload the biggest resolution assets you have, and request exactly the size, crop, format you need where you need it. No more tedious pre-processing to resize and reformat assets.

Six versions of the same image with different transforms

The intelligent media workflow

Uploading to organization, simplified

Bulk upload files with drag-and-drop ease, then organize them with intuitive collections and find precisely what you are looking for with powerful filtering.

Optimize your library

Identify which assets are actually used in your content. Quickly pinpoint the unused ones to clean up your storage, keeping your media focused and efficient.

Automatic version cascading

Update assets once and automatically propagate changes to all content that uses them, eliminating tedious manual updates across multiple locations.

Keep sensitive assets secure

Control access to confidential or time-sensitive media with authenticated delivery and role-based permissions. Prevent accidental reuse and early leaks.

G2 badge: momentum leader, spring 2025G2 badge: spring 2025 users most likely to recommend mid-marketG2 badge: grid leader enterpriseG2 badge: spring 2025 high performer mid-market

Builders and creators love Sanity

All G2 reviews

There are so many exciting combinations that PUMA can create with Sanity. Now that we have a structure, it’s infinitely scalable.

A portrait of Bettina Donmez
Bettina Donmez
E-Commerce Platform Development  @ PUMA

Get started with Sanity

Templates

Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.

Docs

Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.

Sanity Learn

Become the ultimate Sanity professional with guided tours through Sanity's vast array of features to create truly excellent editorial experiences.

Ready to build? Let's make it real.

Request a demo for a tailored walkthrough, or dive in and start building.

Request a demoGet started