Sanity Codegen ✨ ·

Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas

CLI handles a babel setup and shims out the Sanity part system to generate TypeScript types with ease.

Sanity Codegen ships with a simple and tiny client that hooks up with your types.

Installation

npm i --save-dev sanity-codegen prettier

or

yarn add --dev sanity-codegen prettier

Note: Prettier is a peer dependency

CLI Usage

Create a sanity-codegen.config.ts or sanity-codegen.config.js at the root of your project.

import { SanityCodegenConfig } from 'sanity-codegen' ; const config : SanityCodegenConfig = { schemaPath : './path/to/your/schema' , outputPath : './schema.ts' , } ; export default config ;

See here for the rest of the available options.

Then run the CLI with npx at the root of your sanity project.

npx sanity-codegen

Running with npx runs the CLI in the context of your project's node_modules.

Client

The Sanity Codegen client is a very simple Sanity client that utilizes the generated types for great DX.

Create sanity-client.ts file and configure and export the client.

Client Installation

import { createClient } from 'sanity-codegen' ; import { Documents } from './your-generated-schema-types.ts' ; export default createClient < Documents > ( { projectId : '...' , dataset : '...' , fetch : window . fetch , previewMode : true , token : '...' , } ) ;

Schema Codegen Options

If you want your type to be marked as required instead of optional, add codegen: { required: true } to your schema fields:

export default { name : 'myDocument' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'aRequiredField' , type : 'string' , codegen : { required : true } , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } , ] , } ;

This will tell the codegen to remove the optional ? modifier on the field.

NOTE: Drafts that are run through the document may have incorrect types. Be aware of this when using preview mode.

Client Usage

The client currently only contains 4 methods:

function get < T > ( type : string , id : string ) : Promise < T | null > ; function getAll < T > ( type : string , filter ? : string ) : Promise < T [ ] > ; function expand < T > ( ref : SanityReference < T > ) : Promise < R > ; function query < T = any > ( query : string ) : Promise < T [ ] > ; function clearCache ( ) : void ;

The design behind the client is to fetch full documents and handle projections and transforms in code.

The appeal of this approach is purely its simplicity, and in the context Jamstack apps the extra weight of the request doesn't matter since it'll get compiled to static data anyway.

Next.js

If you're using Next.js you can write your projections/transforms in getStaticProps and use the return type to infer incoming props. The types will flow down nicely 😎.

import sanity from './sanity-client'; export const getStaticProps = async (context) => { const slug = context.params?.slug as string; const [blogPost] = sanity.getAll('blogPost', `seo.slug.current == "${slug}"`); const { title, content } = blogPost; return { props: { title, content } }; }; type UnwrapPromise<T> = T extends Promise<infer U> ? U : T; type Props = UnwrapPromise<ReturnType<typeof getStaticProps>>['props']; function BlogPost({ title, content }: Props) { return ( <> <h1>{title}</h1> <p>{content}</p> </> ); } export default BlogPost;

👇👇👇 👋 Alternatively, I recommend checking out next-data-hooks . Types + Sanity Codegen just work with its provided pattern. 👆👆👆

Gatsby

If you're using Gatsby, we recommend you follow their guide for using Gatsby without GraphQL.

⚠️ However note that this solution is not as nice as the Next.js alternative. Please refer to this issue.

API Usage

Better docs coming soon. For now the gist is:

import generateTypes from 'sanity-codegen/generate-types' ; generateTypes ( { } ) . then ( ( generatedTypes ) => { } ) ;

However you may run into challenges with executing the code if your schema imports from the sanity parts system. The CLI tries to help you with this.