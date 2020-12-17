SUPER Pane - Tool - has 22 likes
The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super PowersGo to SUPER Pane
The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super PowersGo to SUPER Pane
Learn how to create a PWA with Sanity and React. This is a step-by-step tutorial to help you go from idea to deployment. First, we'll define what PWAs are and how Sanity can help you power one, and then… a full tutorial!Go to Make a Progressive Web App with React
Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas. Also includes a simple and tiny (<1kB) TypeScript powered client. Built for Jamstack apps.Go to Sanity Codegen