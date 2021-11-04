Page 2 of 8

Humana Online bookstore for Brazilians who love reading. Fabricio Chiquio Boppré Go to Humana

Lost Generation E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site) Fannie Gunton Go to Lost Generation

Skyloom Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company. Fannie Gunton Go to Skyloom

Corneel Online Company website and blog of Corneel Online, the company of web developer Marco Verheul. Marco Verheul Go to Corneel Online

LAK Gallery (Art Gallery) LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS. Omar Benseddik Go to LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)

Zego (Motor Insurance Company) Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that. Omar Benseddik Go to Zego (Motor Insurance Company)

Alexandr Stepanenko a web page of a psychologist in Barcelona and online Andrey Bondarenko Go to Alexandr Stepanenko

Damir Krivenko Website Web gallery of a Russian artist from Anapa. Andrey Bondarenko Go to Damir Krivenko Website

Flayks - has 5 likes Portfolio of Félix Péault, Freelance Senior Digital Designer and Art Director based in France. Félix Péault Go to Flayks

Face-off Spot Podcast Website for small hockey podcast Matt Taylor Go to Face-off Spot Podcast

Sunson Energy A JAMStack Website powered by Next.js, Sanity CMS & TailwindCSS. Surjith S M Go to Sunson Energy

Self-Evident Education Self-Evident Education creates engaging, interactive videos and curriculum materials for learning about the history of race, racism, and resistance in the United States. Joe Bacal Go to Self-Evident Education

WBS Construction Website A tiny website to promote a construction company. Andy Price Go to WBS Construction Website

A Nextjs and Sanityio business landing page template. A Nextjs, styling with Tailwind CSS and using Sanityio as a CMS business landing page template. Xian Go to A Nextjs and Sanityio business landing page template.

Saks Potts Shopify store built w. HULL starter Go to Saks Potts

Bright Notion Featured contribution DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisher Simon Rogers Go to Bright Notion

Nextjs TailwindCSS SanityIo E-Commerce Website Integrating Shopify storefront API with other frontend frameworks. Xian Go to Nextjs TailwindCSS SanityIo E-Commerce Website