Page 2 of 8

Humana

Online bookstore for Brazilians who love reading.

Lost Generation

E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)

Skyloom

Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.

Corneel Online

Company website and blog of Corneel Online, the company of web developer Marco Verheul.

LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)

LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS.

Zego (Motor Insurance Company)

Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.

Flayks
Portfolio of Félix Péault, Freelance Senior Digital Designer and Art Director based in France.

Sunson Energy

A JAMStack Website powered by Next.js, Sanity CMS & TailwindCSS.

Self-Evident Education

Self-Evident Education creates engaging, interactive videos and curriculum materials for learning about the history of race, racism, and resistance in the United States.

Bright Notion

DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisher

