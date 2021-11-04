Page 2 of 8

Humana
Online bookstore for Brazilians who love reading.Go to Humana
E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)Go to Lost Generation
Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.Go to Skyloom
Company website and blog of Corneel Online, the company of web developer Marco Verheul.Go to Corneel Online
LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS.Go to LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)
Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.Go to Zego (Motor Insurance Company)
a web page of a psychologist in Barcelona and onlineGo to Alexandr Stepanenko
Web gallery of a Russian artist from Anapa.Go to Damir Krivenko Website
Portfolio of Félix Péault, Freelance Senior Digital Designer and Art Director based in France.Go to Flayks
Website for small hockey podcastGo to Face-off Spot Podcast
A JAMStack Website powered by Next.js, Sanity CMS & TailwindCSS.Go to Sunson Energy
Self-Evident Education creates engaging, interactive videos and curriculum materials for learning about the history of race, racism, and resistance in the United States.Go to Self-Evident Education
A tiny website to promote a construction company.Go to WBS Construction Website
A Nextjs, styling with Tailwind CSS and using Sanityio as a CMS business landing page template.Go to A Nextjs and Sanityio business landing page template.
Shopify store built w. HULL starterGo to Saks Potts
DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisherGo to Bright Notion
Integrating Shopify storefront API with other frontend frameworks.Go to Nextjs TailwindCSS SanityIo E-Commerce Website
My Portfolio WebsiteGo to Cassandra Parisi Portfolio
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init