Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Projects made with Sanity

Baggu

A Shopify Multi-Site flowing into a single Sanity instance and back out into 2 unique frontend experiences.

Kevin Green

Allkinds

Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand.

Kevin Green

illuminem (Energy News Aggregator)

illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency.

Omar Benseddik

Anybody Walking

This is a database of events for the Underground Ball Community

Terrell Singleton

OEM

Headless eCommerce experience for a new kind of healthcare company.

Thomas Kim

Blueland
8

Redesign & headless build for Blueland, a revolutionary cleaning brand on a mission to end single-use plastic 🧼

Mike Wagz

Portfolio

this is a simple portfolio I watched a simple cv and blog made by kapehe and I enhanced it

Château de Fieuzal

Enter inside the inimitable world of Château de Fieuzal, Grand Cru Classé de Graves, Pessac-Léognan and experience what makes the vision, terroir and wines unique.

Félix Péault

Grab a Coffee

Grab a Coffee is a simple, shareable widget that lets talent request virtual coffee chats with companies.

Jon Eide Johnsen

Jamstack Explorers
6

Featured

Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem

Books Note

A simple Nuxt app that allows you to jot notes you learn from a book as you read.

Olawanle Joel
Page 3 of 8
Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init