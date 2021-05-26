Page 4 of 8

Pricing update: Free users
tenk.faktisk.no

School teaching programs for critical media use and source awareness

Kristoffer Brabrand

egghead.io

egghead.io is one of the premier educational sites for web development

Joel Hooks

Foreland

Website for Foreland, a new Contemporary Arts Campus in Catskill, NY.

Thomas Kim

Emblem - Conscious Corporate Gifting

Go above and beyond with meaningful gifts that enrich people's lives and tread lightly on our planet. Get started today!

Charles de Dreuille

Hop Software

Neem was approached by Hop, a property management software company, to rebuild their website as the WordPress site was struggling with poor performance, low lighthouse score, and issues with adding new content. Following understanding their requirements and as part of a full re-brand, we were able to build Hop a new site using Sanity.

Fenn Store

Online shop & treatment bookings for wellness store + salon

Lucas Vocos

My Portfolio

This is my portfolio to showcase some of my projects and articles

Elijah Kizito

GUSTÉ.DESIGN

Graphic designer website built with Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify and Shopify

Mantas Mikalauskas

Company Website

Re-implemented my company website using the angular tailwindcss template

Magnus Wolf

Acierta

Acierta is a team of experienced specialists focusing on creativity, production, logistics and installation in any kind of retail, events and hospitality projects.

Pierre Nel

Angular TailwindCss Showcase

This site can be used as a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application is deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.

