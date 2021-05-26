Page 4 of 8

tenk.faktisk.no School teaching programs for critical media use and source awareness Kristoffer Brabrand Go to tenk.faktisk.no

Cloudflare Workers microsite A marketing site and project collection for Cloudflare's Workers tool Go to Cloudflare Workers microsite

egghead.io egghead.io is one of the premier educational sites for web development Joel Hooks Go to egghead.io

Slick's Slices / Master Gatsby The demo website for the course Master Gatsby Wes Bos Go to Slick's Slices / Master Gatsby

Foreland Website for Foreland, a new Contemporary Arts Campus in Catskill, NY. Thomas Kim Go to Foreland

Emblem - Conscious Corporate Gifting Go above and beyond with meaningful gifts that enrich people's lives and tread lightly on our planet. Get started today! Charles de Dreuille Go to Emblem - Conscious Corporate Gifting

Hop Software Neem was approached by Hop, a property management software company, to rebuild their website as the WordPress site was struggling with poor performance, low lighthouse score, and issues with adding new content. Following understanding their requirements and as part of a full re-brand, we were able to build Hop a new site using Sanity. R Go to Hop Software

Art Auction for Trans Justice Online art auction in memory of Sophie Xeon to benefit the Trans Justice Funding Project. Blaine O'Neill Go to Art Auction for Trans Justice

Fenn Store Online shop & treatment bookings for wellness store + salon Lucas Vocos Go to Fenn Store

Jumpstart Jamstack Development Book (e-book, print, Kindle) Build and deploy modern websites and web apps using Gatsby, Netlify, and Sanity Christopher Pecoraro Go to Jumpstart Jamstack Development Book (e-book, print, Kindle)

My Portfolio This is my portfolio to showcase some of my projects and articles Elijah Kizito Go to My Portfolio

Carole Lindberg Portfolio Small portfolio website for the artist Carole Lindberg Miguel Suarez Go to Carole Lindberg Portfolio

GUSTÉ.DESIGN Graphic designer website built with Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify and Shopify Mantas Mikalauskas Go to GUSTÉ.DESIGN

Company Website Re-implemented my company website using the angular tailwindcss template Magnus Wolf Go to Company Website

Acierta Acierta is a team of experienced specialists focusing on creativity, production, logistics and installation in any kind of retail, events and hospitality projects. Pierre Nel Go to Acierta

Angular TailwindCss Showcase This site can be used as a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application is deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io. Magnus Wolf Go to Angular TailwindCss Showcase

Figma Website and blog for Figma Corey Ward Go to Figma