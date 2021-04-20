Page 5 of 8

Minimalist portfolio website A very simple single page site to highlight a social researcher and climber's key interests and profiles. Marc Fehr Go to Minimalist portfolio website

Vue-Sanity Blog with Tailwind I build a very simple blog with Vue and TailwindCSS and fetched content from Sanity Olawanle Joel Go to Vue-Sanity Blog with Tailwind

Groq of Thrones Interactive way to learn GROQ Abraham A. Agung Go to Groq of Thrones

Occo Featured contribution Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing. Kevin Green Go to Occo

Portfolio A sample portfolio to learn more about Sanity.io and GROQ Sara Gray Go to Portfolio

Takeout Tracker We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps. Go to Takeout Tracker

Figma Config Featured contribution Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma. Corey Ward Go to Figma Config

Clavier Meca Website dedicated to the love for keyboards Johan Petrikovsky Go to Clavier Meca

Arealbarometer A tiny application made to display the composition and use of agricultural area for all municipalities and counties of Norway. Built on Sanity and government APIs. Magne Hustveit Go to Arealbarometer

WorldQuant University Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news. Go to WorldQuant University

Hello Astro Vibrant one-pager for Hello Astro, a two-person brand marketing-communications consultancy. Rafael Derolez Go to Hello Astro

Mmhmm A CMS to power a content-driven virtual camera app Annie Pennell Go to Mmhmm

House Estate Agents Data modelling with dynamic data imports Simeon Griggs Go to House Estate Agents

The Agnes Featured contribution A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop. David Gross Go to The Agnes

Recipes.co.nz Recipes.co.nz: Bringing excitement and pride to the kiwi kitchen Go to Recipes.co.nz

Tedspace Portfolio site Ted Littledale Go to Tedspace

Eugenie Detroit Eugenie is a Detroit-based women’s boutique that is centered in sustainable fashion. Lucas Vocos Go to Eugenie Detroit