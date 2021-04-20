Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Projects made with Sanity

Minimalist portfolio website

A very simple single page site to highlight a social researcher and climber's key interests and profiles.

Marc Fehr

Occo

Featured

Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.

Kevin Green

Portfolio

A sample portfolio to learn more about Sanity.io and GROQ

Sara Gray

Takeout Tracker

We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.

Figma Config

Featured

Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.

Corey Ward

Clavier Meca

Website dedicated to the love for keyboards

Johan Petrikovsky

Arealbarometer

A tiny application made to display the composition and use of agricultural area for all municipalities and counties of Norway. Built on Sanity and government APIs.

Magne Hustveit

WorldQuant University

Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.

Hello Astro

Vibrant one-pager for Hello Astro, a two-person brand marketing-communications consultancy.

Rafael Derolez

Mmhmm

A CMS to power a content-driven virtual camera app

Annie Pennell

The Agnes

Featured

A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.

David Gross

Recipes.co.nz

Recipes.co.nz: Bringing excitement and pride to the kiwi kitchen

Eugenie Detroit

Eugenie is a Detroit-based women’s boutique that is centered in sustainable fashion.

Lucas Vocos

Telegram bot list

A curated list of Telegram bots to help make your life easier.

Faraz Patankar
Page 5 of 8
Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init