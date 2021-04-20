Page 5 of 8

Minimalist portfolio website
A very simple single page site to highlight a social researcher and climber's key interests and profiles.Go to Minimalist portfolio website
A very simple single page site to highlight a social researcher and climber's key interests and profiles.Go to Minimalist portfolio website
I build a very simple blog with Vue and TailwindCSS and fetched content from SanityGo to Vue-Sanity Blog with Tailwind
Interactive way to learn GROQGo to Groq of Thrones
Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.Go to Occo
A sample portfolio to learn more about Sanity.io and GROQGo to Portfolio
We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.Go to Takeout Tracker
Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.Go to Figma Config
Website dedicated to the love for keyboardsGo to Clavier Meca
A tiny application made to display the composition and use of agricultural area for all municipalities and counties of Norway. Built on Sanity and government APIs.Go to Arealbarometer
Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.Go to WorldQuant University
Vibrant one-pager for Hello Astro, a two-person brand marketing-communications consultancy.Go to Hello Astro
A CMS to power a content-driven virtual camera appGo to Mmhmm
Data modelling with dynamic data importsGo to House Estate Agents
A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.Go to The Agnes
Recipes.co.nz: Bringing excitement and pride to the kiwi kitchenGo to Recipes.co.nz
Portfolio siteGo to Tedspace
Eugenie is a Detroit-based women’s boutique that is centered in sustainable fashion.Go to Eugenie Detroit
A curated list of Telegram bots to help make your life easier.Go to Telegram bot list
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init