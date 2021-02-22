Page 6 of 8

Women's March Netherlands A website for the Women's March in The Netherlands Jayne Mast Go to Women's March Netherlands

Recipe Website Proof of Concept Featured contribution An exploration of recipe data models for improved user experience Simeon Griggs Go to Recipe Website Proof of Concept

Hasene Norge International Humanitarian AID Corporation Ahmed Abdulrahman Go to Hasene Norge

Why Mums Don't Jump Featured contribution Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM. Paul Brickles Go to Why Mums Don't Jump

Urdal Portfolio for designer/journalist Thea Urdal Elise Jakobsen Go to Urdal

Tierra Store An eco-friendly, natural & handmade homeware store J Jack Marks-Thomas Go to Tierra Store

Adam Chipperfield A personal portfolio and thought dump Adam Chipperfield Go to Adam Chipperfield

Black History Month Church Activities Micro-Site Featured contribution A quickly spun-up marketing site for church activities related to Black History Month themes to help centralize all the information for the congregation. Thomas Z Lukoma Go to Black History Month Church Activities Micro-Site

Portfolio of Ryan Sheehan I am a 22 year old web developer, creative technologist, and designer currently living in Somerville, MA. I wanted an easy, standardized way to add new projects to my portfolio without having to go back into the code and Sanity worked perfectly. My site is built with Next.js and makes use of Sanity on every single page. Ryan Sheehan Go to Portfolio of Ryan Sheehan

Mikkeller Beer Celebration Mobile app and website for the Mikkeller Beer Celebration (MBCC) craft beer festival, with user-contributed beer ratings, news and Untappd integration. Go to Mikkeller Beer Celebration

Genexa Genexa is an organic/GMO medicine company trying to clean out your cabinet. Ian Hatcher-Williams Go to Genexa

Discuss content with your team directly in Sanity with Cord Comment, annotate, and mention your teammates directly in Sanity. Goodbye screenshots and links. Hello quickly updated content. Abby Barsky Go to Discuss content with your team directly in Sanity with Cord

Agricultural Robotics I designed and developed the front-end with Gatsby and the backend with Sanity for the website of GOFAR, Global Organization For Agricultural Robotics. Johann Lesacher Go to Agricultural Robotics

PåTapp.no Shows beers currently on tap at craft beer bars in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Bergen, Sandnes and Stavanger. Go to PåTapp.no

howtocss.dev An online tool to help you learn and experiment with CSS flexbox. Mikolaj Dobrucki Go to howtocss.dev

Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify This bookmarking application uses 11ty for the frontend, Sanity as a repository for bookmarks (and a newsletter), and Netlify Functions to save bookmarks. Bryan Robinson Go to Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify

Confrere website The website part of Confrere used to be Gatsby with the content in the code. It was migrated slowly to a Sanity/Gatsby combination so it was ready for content editors to work on the many languages. Jayne Mast Go to Confrere website