Page 6 of 8

Why Mums Don't Jump

Featured

Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.

Paul Brickles

Urdal

Portfolio for designer/journalist Thea Urdal

Elise Jakobsen

Tierra Store

An eco-friendly, natural & handmade homeware store

Jack Marks-Thomas

Black History Month Church Activities Micro-Site

Featured

A quickly spun-up marketing site for church activities related to Black History Month themes to help centralize all the information for the congregation.

Thomas Z Lukoma

Portfolio of Ryan Sheehan

I am a 22 year old web developer, creative technologist, and designer currently living in Somerville, MA. I wanted an easy, standardized way to add new projects to my portfolio without having to go back into the code and Sanity worked perfectly. My site is built with Next.js and makes use of Sanity on every single page.

Ryan Sheehan

Mikkeller Beer Celebration

Mobile app and website for the Mikkeller Beer Celebration (MBCC) craft beer festival, with user-contributed beer ratings, news and Untappd integration.

Genexa

Genexa is an organic/GMO medicine company trying to clean out your cabinet.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Agricultural Robotics

I designed and developed the front-end with Gatsby and the backend with Sanity for the website of GOFAR, Global Organization For Agricultural Robotics.

Johann Lesacher

PåTapp.no

Shows beers currently on tap at craft beer bars in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Bergen, Sandnes and Stavanger.

howtocss.dev

An online tool to help you learn and experiment with CSS flexbox.

Mikolaj Dobrucki

Confrere website

The website part of Confrere used to be Gatsby with the content in the code. It was migrated slowly to a Sanity/Gatsby combination so it was ready for content editors to work on the many languages.

Jayne Mast

CO2 Neutral Website

Building a nev version of a digital product with Next.js/Vercel and Sanity

Martins Dubrovskis
