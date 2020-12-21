Page 7 of 8

Pricing update: Free users
Framing People

Headless eCommerce with Netxt.js/Three.js/Vercel/Sanity/Shopify

Martins Dubrovskis

Circumference Books

Circumference Books is a press for publishing books of poetry in facing-page translation. The back end is built on Sanity.

Dan Visel

DFK Nord AG - Website

Relaunch of the DFK Nord AG website with Sanity.io and Next.js. contains a very powerful page builder, form builder and blog editor with live preview.

Andreas Straub

Heed Foods

Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.

Kevin Green

James Q Quick Personal Site

This is the personal site for James Q Quick, highlighting different types of content that are stored in Sanity: blog posts, talks, streams, YouTube videos, etc.

James Q Quick

growww

a website for a fictitious plant shop

Jacob Størdahl

Winemaker.com

Winemaker.com is the digital marketplace for discoverers and connoisseurs and promotes direct encounters between winemakers and wine lovers.

Bartosz Podlewski

Click map generator

Using previews in Sanity to automate generating simple click maps.

Martin Jacobsen

Guillermo Gómez Peña

Archive and online exhibition for an activist performance artist, radical pedagogue, and Macarthur fellow.

Ronald Aveling

Nick Offerman

Personal website and E-commerce store for celebrity actor Nick Offerman.

Ronald Aveling

Becontree Forever

A programme of art, architecture and infrastructure to mark the centenary of the UK’s biggest council housing estate

Simon Rogers

UBIK Productions

A Mr. Clippy-inspired website for an experimental film and virtual reality production company.

Simon Rogers
