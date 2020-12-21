Page 7 of 8

Framing People Headless eCommerce with Netxt.js/Three.js/Vercel/Sanity/Shopify Martins Dubrovskis Go to Framing People

Circumference Books Circumference Books is a press for publishing books of poetry in facing-page translation. The back end is built on Sanity. Dan Visel Go to Circumference Books

DFK Nord AG - Website Relaunch of the DFK Nord AG website with Sanity.io and Next.js. contains a very powerful page builder, form builder and blog editor with live preview. Andreas Straub Go to DFK Nord AG - Website

Heed Foods Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective. Kevin Green Go to Heed Foods

What we learned from using Sanity and Next.js to create our new Resource Guru website Resource Guru has just launched an ambitious rebranded marketing website built using sanity and Next.js. We have built a site that will serve us for many years to come, and need to be able to iterate on the project as we evolve as a company. Billy Moon Go to What we learned from using Sanity and Next.js to create our new Resource Guru website

James Q Quick Personal Site This is the personal site for James Q Quick, highlighting different types of content that are stored in Sanity: blog posts, talks, streams, YouTube videos, etc. J James Q Quick Go to James Q Quick Personal Site

Splitbee Documentation Documentation page of the all-in-one analytics tool https://splitbee.io Tobias Lins Go to Splitbee Documentation

growww a website for a fictitious plant shop Jacob Størdahl Go to growww

Winemaker.com Winemaker.com is the digital marketplace for discoverers and connoisseurs and promotes direct encounters between winemakers and wine lovers. Bartosz Podlewski Go to Winemaker.com

Click map generator Using previews in Sanity to automate generating simple click maps. Martin Jacobsen Go to Click map generator

merearchive Food blog about authentic Korean cuisine. Eunjae Lee Go to merearchive

Dean Giffin Portfolio for motion artist Dean Giffin. Thomas Kim Go to Dean Giffin

Guillermo Gómez Peña Archive and online exhibition for an activist performance artist, radical pedagogue, and Macarthur fellow. Ronald Aveling Go to Guillermo Gómez Peña

Nick Offerman Personal website and E-commerce store for celebrity actor Nick Offerman. Ronald Aveling Go to Nick Offerman

Becontree Forever A programme of art, architecture and infrastructure to mark the centenary of the UK’s biggest council housing estate Simon Rogers Go to Becontree Forever

National Museum Wales: Becoming Richard Burton Interactive exhibition about the Welsh acting legend Simon Rogers Go to National Museum Wales: Becoming Richard Burton

UBIK Productions A Mr. Clippy-inspired website for an experimental film and virtual reality production company. Simon Rogers Go to UBIK Productions