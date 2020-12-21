Page 7 of 8

Framing People
Framing People
Headless eCommerce with Netxt.js/Three.js/Vercel/Sanity/Shopify
Circumference Books is a press for publishing books of poetry in facing-page translation. The back end is built on Sanity.Go to Circumference Books
Relaunch of the DFK Nord AG website with Sanity.io and Next.js. contains a very powerful page builder, form builder and blog editor with live preview.Go to DFK Nord AG - Website
Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.Go to Heed Foods
Resource Guru has just launched an ambitious rebranded marketing website built using sanity and Next.js. We have built a site that will serve us for many years to come, and need to be able to iterate on the project as we evolve as a company.Go to What we learned from using Sanity and Next.js to create our new Resource Guru website
This is the personal site for James Q Quick, highlighting different types of content that are stored in Sanity: blog posts, talks, streams, YouTube videos, etc.Go to James Q Quick Personal Site
Documentation page of the all-in-one analytics tool https://splitbee.ioGo to Splitbee Documentation
a website for a fictitious plant shopGo to growww
Winemaker.com is the digital marketplace for discoverers and connoisseurs and promotes direct encounters between winemakers and wine lovers.Go to Winemaker.com
Using previews in Sanity to automate generating simple click maps.Go to Click map generator
Food blog about authentic Korean cuisine.Go to merearchive
Portfolio for motion artist Dean Giffin.Go to Dean Giffin
Archive and online exhibition for an activist performance artist, radical pedagogue, and Macarthur fellow.Go to Guillermo Gómez Peña
Personal website and E-commerce store for celebrity actor Nick Offerman.Go to Nick Offerman
A programme of art, architecture and infrastructure to mark the centenary of the UK’s biggest council housing estateGo to Becontree Forever
Interactive exhibition about the Welsh acting legendGo to National Museum Wales: Becoming Richard Burton
A Mr. Clippy-inspired website for an experimental film and virtual reality production company.Go to UBIK Productions
A digital companion to artist Matthew Barney’s recent Cosmic Hunt projectGo to Matthew Barney – Cosmic Hunt
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init