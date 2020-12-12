Page 8 of 8

Diller Scofidio + Renfro
A portfolio website for the interdisciplinary architectural practice Diller Scofidio + Renfro.Go to Diller Scofidio + Renfro
The OMA Web Presence is realized as an incongruous macroscope interlacing sprawling, omnivorous modes of discovery with rational, drill-down archival interfaces.Go to OMA.EU
Websites and CMSes for four countries of a multi-national company in the crop protection sectorGo to ASCENZA local websites
Collectiv Presents produces and promotes single and multi-day festivals & concerts across North America and Mexico.Go to Collectiv
App with recipes and food courses from the chefs at Kulinarisk Akademi (the culinary academy) in Oslo. Sanity+Mux powered app built in React/React Native.Go to Foodsteps
Bridget Baker is a photographer based in Portland, Oregon. Her portfolio is an immersive and playful, self-guided experience. Photos emerge alongside the cursor as it moves around the screen and expand when clicked into a fullscreen stable gallery for greater focus. This unique approach to letting users explore and interact with the media not only highlights individual photos, but allows to look at the body of work as a whole.Go to Bridget Baker
JAMStack website leveraging Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify, React, Framer Motion, and Emotion (among others)Go to Secondmind
CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularityGo to Prima
Website for an investment firmGo to Fractal Investimentos
Website for data scraping consultancy based in BrazilGo to Crawly
Website for a marketing agency that helps women-owned businessesGo to Compoá
Website for the biggest data science community in Latin AmericaGo to Data Hackers
