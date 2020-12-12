Page 8 of 8

Diller Scofidio + Renfro A portfolio website for the interdisciplinary architectural practice Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Go to Diller Scofidio + Renfro

OMA.EU The OMA Web Presence is realized as an incongruous macroscope interlacing sprawling, omnivorous modes of discovery with rational, drill-down archival interfaces. Go to OMA.EU

ASCENZA local websites Websites and CMSes for four countries of a multi-national company in the crop protection sector Francisco Vieira Go to ASCENZA local websites

Collectiv Collectiv Presents produces and promotes single and multi-day festivals & concerts across North America and Mexico. Nick DiMatteo Go to Collectiv

Foodsteps App with recipes and food courses from the chefs at Kulinarisk Akademi (the culinary academy) in Oslo. Sanity+Mux powered app built in React/React Native. Kristoffer Brabrand Go to Foodsteps

Bridget Baker Bridget Baker is a photographer based in Portland, Oregon. Her portfolio is an immersive and playful, self-guided experience. Photos emerge alongside the cursor as it moves around the screen and expand when clicked into a fullscreen stable gallery for greater focus. This unique approach to letting users explore and interact with the media not only highlights individual photos, but allows to look at the body of work as a whole. Tyler McRobert Go to Bridget Baker

Nexxus Brand Website for the U.S. Markus Schork Go to Nexxus Brand Website for the U.S.

Secondmind JAMStack website leveraging Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify, React, Framer Motion, and Emotion (among others) Corey Ward Go to Secondmind

Prima CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularity Kevin Green Go to Prima

Fractal Investimentos Website for an investment firm Henrique Doro Go to Fractal Investimentos

Crawly Website for data scraping consultancy based in Brazil Henrique Doro Go to Crawly

Compoá Website for a marketing agency that helps women-owned businesses Henrique Doro Go to Compoá