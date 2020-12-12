Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Projects made with Sanity

OMA.EU

The OMA Web Presence is realized as an incongruous macroscope interlacing sprawling, omnivorous modes of discovery with rational, drill-down archival interfaces.

ASCENZA local websites

Websites and CMSes for four countries of a multi-national company in the crop protection sector

Francisco Vieira

Collectiv

Collectiv Presents produces and promotes single and multi-day festivals & concerts across North America and Mexico.

Nick DiMatteo

Foodsteps

App with recipes and food courses from the chefs at Kulinarisk Akademi (the culinary academy) in Oslo. Sanity+Mux powered app built in React/React Native.

Kristoffer Brabrand

Bridget Baker

Bridget Baker is a photographer based in Portland, Oregon. Her portfolio is an immersive and playful, self-guided experience. Photos emerge alongside the cursor as it moves around the screen and expand when clicked into a fullscreen stable gallery for greater focus. This unique approach to letting users explore and interact with the media not only highlights individual photos, but allows to look at the body of work as a whole.

Tyler McRobert

Secondmind

JAMStack website leveraging Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify, React, Framer Motion, and Emotion (among others)

Corey Ward

Prima

CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularity

Kevin Green

Crawly

Website for data scraping consultancy based in Brazil

Henrique Doro

Compoá

Website for a marketing agency that helps women-owned businesses

Henrique Doro

Data Hackers

Website for the biggest data science community in Latin America

Henrique Doro
Page 8 of 8
Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init