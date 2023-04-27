Skip to content
Content modeling: Learn everything you need to get started in our guide
View project liveShare your own project

Dialogue Works

By Ahmed Ghazi

a joint campaign led by Kindernothilfe and Terre des Hommes, dedicated to create spaces for meaningful participation of working children and youth in international policy debates

Project Shots

Editing environment

All poi have 3 level of zoom, each svg has more or less details

About the project

An ngo creating space for working children around the world, collecting their stories. For this project we wanted a map to display the various organizations with their distinct identity and stories. We used open street map with custom tiles. Each poi has an svg marker with various details based on the zoom and the filtered state. Thx to react for the context api, sanity for the ability to build modular content.

All poi have 3 level of zoom, each svg has more or less details.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author