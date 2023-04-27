Dialogue Works

An ngo creating space for working children around the world, collecting their stories. For this project we wanted a map to display the various organizations with their distinct identity and stories. We used open street map with custom tiles. Each poi has an svg marker with various details based on the zoom and the filtered state. Thx to react for the context api, sanity for the ability to build modular content.

All poi have 3 level of zoom, each svg has more or less details.