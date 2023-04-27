Skip to content
Brech Festival

By Ahmed Ghazi

An archive and a place to showcase events

Basic is the base page model, with reference to contributors, festivals, locations ...

About the project

New website for german festival celbrating playwrighter Berthold Brecht in Augsbourg. The idea here is to create an archive where all the content (people, locations, productions, pages) can be linked to one another. With sanity's composable system, we could reuse components into the text builder (portable text) which gives the editors a lot of freedom. Love the header nav domino joystick.

