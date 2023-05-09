Atma - Street artist

Revamp of Atma portfolio, showcasing his different projects, organising them by categories that could be easily be filtered. I've created the projects layout grid based on random values, to get a different feel on every load and to emphasis different project each time you visit the portfolio. I've added a map where you can visualise all the projects he made and that are still visible in the street. To make the project visible on the map, the artist just need to add a longitude and latitude field.