We collaborated closely with Higher Ground Education to revolutionize their entire web network, enhancing the experience for parents seeking comprehensive information about Montessori learning and seamless connections with local branches for their children.

For Guidepost Montessori, their extensive school network, we undertook the task of empowering each individual school to effortlessly and swiftly customize their dedicated web pages, while giving the network the tools to effortlessly update programs and learning opportunities across the entire website.

Leveraging the power of Sanity, we constructed a highly modular website, enabling content editors to modularly edit sections of the site according to their unique requirements, while maintaining well-structured pages to ensure consistent layouts. By using Next.js alongside Sanity, we were able to seamlessly integrate third-party systems, such as CRMs, while attending to Core Web Vitals for optimal performance.