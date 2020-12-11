ASCENZA local websites

ASCENZA, a multi-national company in the crop protection sector, came to us with a very interesting challenge: they were going through a rebranding and they wanted to use this as an opportunity to create new websites for the countries they were present in, four of which (Portugal, Spain, France and Italy) already had websites whose content should be kept.

We embraced the challenge and just 5 months after deployment had started, ASCENZA saw 4 new secure, performant and scalable websites launched (www.ascenza.pt, www.ascenza.es, www.ascenza.fr, www.ascenza.it), full with content imported (and improved) from their old websites, and with a powerful and easy to use CMS (Sanity, obviously) that would allow them control over the content of their websites long after deployment.



Check the full case study here.