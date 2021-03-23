Aprimo Asset Selector - Tool Official (made by Sanity team) Select Aprimo assets in your Sanity studio! Carolina Gonzalez Go to Aprimo Asset Selector

Sanity Studio Smartling - Tool An in-studio tool to send and retrieve translations from Smartling Carolina Gonzalez Go to Sanity Studio Smartling

Transifex Plugin - Tool Official (made by Sanity team) A studio tool to send and retrieve translated documents from Transifex! Go to Transifex Plugin