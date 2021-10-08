Aprimo Asset Selector

Carolina Gonzalez
Solution Engineer @ Sanity.io
Select Aprimo assets in your Sanity studio!
This plugin allows you to open the Aprimo DAM asset selector from your studio and save those chosen assets and renditions in your Sanity documents.
NOTE: To take advantage of assets that aren't public renditions, you will need to authenticate requests from the studio. Because CORS isn't possible with Aprimo, you will need to set up a proxy to route authentication requests (this proxy endpoint can be configured from the studio). Your proxy endpoint should be able to route requests from the studio to https://your-tenant-name.aprimo.com/api/oauth/create-native-token. If you are using serverless functions or Next.js and would rather route all requests according to an
X-URL header, we've set up a quickstart example for that here.
sanity install aprimo.
aprimo.asset or an
aprimo.cdnasset (for public renditions) in your schema. For example:
{
type: "aprimo.asset",
name: "image",
description: "This asset is served from Aprimo",
}
After the above, you should be able to use the selector on any field declared as
aprimo.asset or
aprimo.cdnasset. By including the
aprimo.asset type in an array, you can use the multiple selector in Sanity as well.
sanity install aprimo
Solution Engineer @ Sanity.io
An in-studio tool to send and retrieve translations from SmartlingGo to Sanity Studio Smartling
A studio tool to send and retrieve translated documents from Transifex!Go to Transifex Plugin