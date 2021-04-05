Easier editor tasks with custom actions

How to embed an Instagram post in Portable Text
A client's editors spent a lot of time manually publishing image assets in their third-party digital asset management before publishing content on Sanity. It was laborious and error-prone. Could Sanity help make their job easier?
The workflow looked like this
Step 1 and 2 are good, but 3 can be solved much better with Sanity. We opted to go with a custom Studio document action. This gives editors a custom button on their documents to set any related Cloudinary asset to public through the Cloudinary Admin API.
First we enable the document actions api in the Studio by adding the following to the sanity.json
parts array
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/base/document-actions/resolver",
"path": "src/actions.js"
}
The file
src/actions.js resolves which actions (such as
Publish,
Duplicate,
Delete etc) should be available to editors for a given document.
In this file we return the built in actions and our custom
PublishAssets action
// src/actions.js
import defaultResolve from "part:@sanity/base/document-actions";
import PublishAssets from "./publishAssets"
export default function resolveDocumentActions(props) {
return [...defaultResolve(props), PublishAssets];
}
And here is the custom action implementation
// src/publishAssets.js
import { useState } from "react";
import { useToast } from "@sanity/ui";
import { extract } from "@sanity/mutator";
import PublishIcon from "part:@sanity/base/publish-icon";
function PublishAssets(props) {
const { draft, published } = props;
const doc = draft || published;
const [isPublishing, setIsPublishing] = useState(false);
const toast = useToast();
// Using JSONMatch, find all `cloudinary.asset` objects on this document
const assets = extract(`..[_type == "cloudinary.asset"]`, doc);
// Make a distinct list of no duplicates
const uniqueAssets = Array.from(new Set(assets));
return {
label: isPublishing ? "Publishing assets..." : "Publish assets",
disabled: isPublishing || uniqueAssets.length === 0,
icon: PublishIcon,
onHandle: () => {
setIsPublishing(true);
fetch("/api/publishAssets", {
method: "POST",
headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },
body: JSON.stringify({ assets: uniqueAssets }),
})
.then((response) => response.json())
.then((json) => {
const success = json.success === true;
const msg = {
status: success ? "success" : "error",
title: success ? "Assets published" : "Could not publish assets",
};
toast.push(msg);
})
.catch((error) => {
toast.push({
status: "error",
title: error.message,
});
})
.finally(() => {
setIsPublishing(false);
props.onComplete();
});
},
};
}
export default PublishAssets;
When editors push the button we post the Cloudinary objects to
/api/publishAssets which is the final piece to this customization.
Since Cloudinary does not allow CORS requests it unfortunately means we cannot call their API directly from the Studio. The browser will block our request since it is going directly from the client-side Studio application on one domain to the Cloudinary API on a different domain. For that to work the Cloudinary backend would have to explicitly allow it, which they don't.
Luckily there is an easy solution for this with modern hosting services like Netlify and Vercel supporting easy deployment of serverless functions. With Vercel, for instance, creating an
api folder in my Studio project deploys any file in that folder as a serverless function, and from there we can call the Cloudinary Admin API
// api/publishAssets.js
const fetch = require("node-fetch");
const secrets = {
apiKey: process.env.CLOUDINARY_API_KEY,
apiSecret: process.env.CLOUDINARY_API_SECRET,
cloudName: process.env.CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME,
};
// This function sets all `public_ids` assets of type `type` to public.
const makePublic = (type, public_ids) => {
const body = {
access_mode: "public",
public_ids,
};
const {apiKey, apiSecret, cloudName} = secrets
const url = `https://${apiKey}:${apiSecret}@api.cloudinary.com/v1_1/${cloudName}/resources/${type}/upload/update_access_mode`;
return fetch(url, {
method: "POST",
headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },
body: JSON.stringify(body),
})
};
// The serverless function itself.
// We have not included any authentication or security in this short example.
module.exports = async (req, res) => {
const { assets = [] } = req.body;
const types = {};
// Collect the different resource types, such as `image`, `video` and `raw`.
assets.forEach((a) => {
if (!types[a.resource_type]) {
types[a.resource_type] = [];
}
types[a.resource_type].push(a.public_id);
});
// The API seems to need one call per resource type.
const posts = Object.keys(types).map((type) => makePublic(type, types[type]));
return Promise.all(posts)
.then((results) => {
res.json({ success: results.every(r => r.status === 200) })
});
};
You can fully automate this whole workflow by implementing a webhook instead of a document action. Sanity webhooks trigger when published content changes in your dataset. See the webhook documentation to learn how.
