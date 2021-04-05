sanity-plugin-cloudinary

Sanity + Cloudinary = 🖼️

Installation

sanity install cloudinary

Usage

Declare a field to be cloudinary.asset in your schema

{ type : "cloudinary.asset" , name : "image" , description : "This asset is served from Cloudinary" , }

Config

Includes easy configuration of your cloudname and api key, stored safely in your dataset as a private document.

Uses Cloudinary media library for selecting assets and transformations

In arrays

If you use this type in an array, you will have additional array functions for adding multiple assets at once, and for configuring the connection to Cloudinary.

{ type : "array" , name : "cloudinaryList" , description : "This asset is served from Cloudinary" , of : [ { type : "cloudinary.asset" } ] }

Content

Here is an example of which data is stored on your document after selecting an asset.

{ "public_id" : "29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x" , "resource_type" : "image" , "type" : "upload" , "format" : "jpg" , "version" : 1616474653 , "url" : "http://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg" , "secure_url" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg" , "width" : 2400 , "height" : 1344 , "bytes" : 547710 , "duration" : null , "tags" : [ ] , "metadata" : { } , "created_at" : "2021-03-23T04:44:13Z" , "access_mode" : "public" , "_version" : 1 , "_type" : "cloudinary.asset" }

Note: The _version in the data here refers to the schema version of this plugin, should the way it stores the data from Cloudinary change in the future.

Transformations

You can create a transformation when selecting the asset, and this information is previewed and stored

{ "public_id" : "29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x" , "resource_type" : "image" , "type" : "upload" , "format" : "jpg" , "version" : 1616474653 , "url" : "http://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg" , "secure_url" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg" , "width" : 2400 , "height" : 1344 , "bytes" : 547710 , "duration" : null , "tags" : null , "metadata" : [ ] , "created_at" : "2021-03-23T04:44:13Z" , "derived" : [ { "url" : "http://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/a_45/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg" , "secure_url" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/a_45/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg" , "raw_transformation" : "a_45" } ] , "access_mode" : "public" , "_version" : 1 , "_type" : "cloudinary.asset" }

Video

Video assets gets a video player preview in the Studio