sanity-plugin-cloudinary

Access and reference images and videos from your Cloudinary account within the Sanity Studio.
sanity install cloudinary
Declare a field to be
cloudinary.asset in your schema
{
type: "cloudinary.asset",
name: "image",
description: "This asset is served from Cloudinary",
}
Includes easy configuration of your cloudname and api key, stored safely in your dataset as a private document.
Uses Cloudinary media library for selecting assets and transformations
If you use this type in an array, you will have additional array functions for adding multiple assets at once, and for configuring the connection to Cloudinary.
{
type: "array",
name: "cloudinaryList",
description: "This asset is served from Cloudinary",
of: [{ type: "cloudinary.asset" }]
}
Here is an example of which data is stored on your document after selecting an asset.
{
"public_id": "29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x",
"resource_type": "image",
"type": "upload",
"format": "jpg",
"version": 1616474653,
"url": "http://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg",
"secure_url": "https://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg",
"width": 2400,
"height": 1344,
"bytes": 547710,
"duration": null,
"tags": [],
"metadata": {},
"created_at": "2021-03-23T04:44:13Z",
"access_mode": "public",
"_version": 1,
"_type": "cloudinary.asset"
}
Note: The
_version in the data here refers to the schema version of this plugin, should the way it stores the data from Cloudinary change in the future.
You can create a transformation when selecting the asset, and this information is previewed and stored
{
"public_id": "29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x",
"resource_type": "image",
"type": "upload",
"format": "jpg",
"version": 1616474653,
"url": "http://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg",
"secure_url": "https://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg",
"width": 2400,
"height": 1344,
"bytes": 547710,
"duration": null,
"tags": null,
"metadata": [],
"created_at": "2021-03-23T04:44:13Z",
"derived": [
{
"url": "http://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/a_45/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg",
"secure_url": "https://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/image/upload/a_45/v1616474653/29b4a88182b4cb50330011d23a29bcb371bd5886-2400x1344_lzcx7x.jpg",
"raw_transformation": "a_45"
}
],
"access_mode": "public",
"_version": 1,
"_type": "cloudinary.asset"
}
Video assets gets a video player preview in the Studio
{
"public_id": "Make_it_happen_together.-WWa8qtgD0f0_nucpr9",
"resource_type": "video",
"type": "upload",
"format": "mp4",
"version": 1616474928,
"url": "http://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/video/upload/v1616474928/Make_it_happen_together.-WWa8qtgD0f0_nucpr9.mp4",
"secure_url": "https://res.cloudinary.com/dzwiku20l/video/upload/v1616474928/Make_it_happen_together.-WWa8qtgD0f0_nucpr9.mp4",
"width": 1920,
"height": 1080,
"bytes": 3937717,
"duration": 24.1,
"tags": [],
"metadata": [],
"created_at": "2021-03-23T04:48:48Z",
"access_mode": "public",
"_version": 1,
"_type": "cloudinary.asset"
}
