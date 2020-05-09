PBD protein input

Rune Botten
I find solutions
Custom input for PDB protein models with content models for camera position and zoom.
This is a plugin which adds an object type
protein to your Sanity schema, and provides a custom input component to let you select a PDB protein model in a predefined list and adjust the starting camera position and zoom.
Not familiar with Sanity? Visit www.sanity.io
While in your project folder, run
sanity install pdb-input. Read more about using plugins in Sanity here.
Use it in your schema types:
{
type: 'document',
name: 'myDocumentType',
title: 'A document type with a protein data structure',
fields: [
// [...]
{
name: "proteinModel", // Property name chosen by you
title: "A PDB 3d model", // Chosen by you
type: "protein" // The type defined by this plugin, needs to be this value
},
];
}
Note that the above only works if you import and use the
all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema. This is the most common way. If you are not importing the base types in this manner, you may import the
schemas/pdb.js and
schemas/pdbCamera.js and include them in your schema manually.
Read more about schemas in Sanity here.
This is an example of the strucutred content this plugin will save on your documents where you add a
protein typed field.
{
"_type": "protein",
"camera": {
"rotation": [
0.4790152907371521,
-0.8654894232749939,
-0.14653077721595764,
0,
-0.14660295844078064,
-0.24346202611923218,
0.958766520023346,
0,
-0.8654779195785522,
-0.43778201937675476,
-0.24350611865520477,
0,
0,
0,
0,
1
],
"center": [
-15.685999870300293,
22.24799919128418,
-6.605999946594238
],
"zoom": 36.5915087377568
},
"pdb": "4HHB"
}
This plugin uses the
bio-pv node module to let the editor manipulate the camera settings. You may use the same library for displaying interactive PDB models in your web frontend. You can find it here.
The display and interactivity of the models are rendered in WebGL so this works nicely on mobile, tablets etc both in the Sanity Studio and in your web frontend presentations.
sanity install pdb-input
I find solutions
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.Go to Content Calendar
Adds the Bynder Digital Asset Management system to your StudioGo to Bynder
Machine translations from Google Translate directly in your Sanity StudioGo to Google Translate
A studio tool to send and retrieve translated documents from Transifex!Go to Transifex Plugin