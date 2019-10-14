Victoria Bergquist
A Lion Queen theme for the Studio
A Lion Queen theme that overrides the default look of the Sanity Studio. Created as part of the How to Brand your Studio tutorial.
At the root of your Sanity project, run this command in the terminal.
sanity install lion-queen-theme
To see this theme in action, take a look at the example Studio created with
sanity init and the e-commerce template:
$ cd example
$ npm install # or yarn install
$ sanity start
This theme only uses a handful of the available variables that lets you give the Studio a custom look. Find the CSS variables this theme overrides in variables.css.
/* Brand colors */
--brand-primary
--brand-primary--inverted
--brand-secondary
--brand-secondary--inverted
/* Typography */
--font-family-sans-serif
--font-size-base
--text-color
/* Main Navigation */
--main-navigation-color
--main-navigation-color--inverted
See the documentation for more information about styling the Studio, or explore the full list of variables on GitHub.
