sanity-plugin-unicorn-slider

A special slider input
Slider input for Sanity
https://sanity.io
git clone // this repo npm install npm run build cd example/ npm install sanity start open http://localhost:3333
cd my-sanity-studio sanity install unicorn-slider mkdir parts touch parts/inputResolver.js
Add this to
parts/inputResolver.js:
import Slider from 'part:@sanity/base/components/unicorn-slider' export default function resolveInput(type) { if (type.name === 'number' && type.options && type.options.range) { return Slider } }
Add this to the
parts array in your
sanity.json file:
{ "implements": "part:@sanity/form-builder/input-resolver", "path": "./parts/inputResolver.js" }
Add this to one of your schema types:
{ name: 'unicornCount', title: 'Number of Unicorns', type: 'number', description: 'Half unicorns are okay', options: { range: {min: 0, max: 10, step: 0.5} } }
sanity install unicorn-slider
