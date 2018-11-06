Pricing update: Free users
sanity-plugin-unicorn-slider

Official

By Victoria Bergquist

A special slider input

unicorn-slider

Slider input for Sanity

https://sanity.io

Usage, standalone

git clone // this repo
npm install
npm run build
cd example/
npm install
sanity start
open http://localhost:3333

Usage as a Sanity plugin

cd my-sanity-studio
sanity install unicorn-slider
mkdir parts
touch parts/inputResolver.js

Add this to parts/inputResolver.js:

import Slider from 'part:@sanity/base/components/unicorn-slider'
export default function resolveInput(type) {
  if (type.name === 'number' && type.options && type.options.range) {
    return Slider
  }
}

Add this to the parts array in your sanity.json file:

{
  "implements": "part:@sanity/form-builder/input-resolver",
  "path": "./parts/inputResolver.js"
}

Add this to one of your schema types:

{
  name: 'unicornCount',
  title: 'Number of Unicorns',
  type: 'number',
  description: 'Half unicorns are okay',
  options: {
    range: {min: 0, max: 10, step: 0.5}
  }
}

Install command

sanity install unicorn-slider

Package location

Contributor

