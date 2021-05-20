CMS geek by training and trade - began my career as part of the small team that built and maintained the custom CMS that powered the BBC News Website (2000-2006, Apple WebObjects/ObjectiveC).



Responsible for launching blogs at the BBC via SixApart's Movable Type while in my spare time I was an early user of B2 followed by B2 Evolution. Realized I was on the wrong fork and jumped over to the other fork called "WordPress".



Fast forward a few years later, decided to build "Heroku for WordPress" with Jason Cohen which we dubbed "WP Engine" and the rest is history.



Today I remain a fan of WordPress but architecturally it's out of date and backed into a corner it can't get out of due to the need to remain compatible with such a huge installbase. There will never be a node based WordPress 2.0 based on a graph database - it's a different project.



I believe ever more in the power of headless which brought me to falling in love with Sanity. As the guy from Remington once said - "I loved the company so much I bought (part of) the company."



I am a proud investor, advisor and champion of Sanity.