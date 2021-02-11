I love piloting things with wheels and motors on dirt tracks - cars, bikes its all the best. To me theres no feeling like slinging a WRX sideways through a corner as trees whizz by in your peripheral, or the accomplishment you get after finally getting your dirtbike up that steep, rocky hill without falling off and tumbling back to the base.

I head up development at an agency called Otterdev. We use Sanity wherever we can, since I really like how easy it is to customise the studio for our clients, along with the entirely reasonable pricing structure.