next-sanity-extra

This package aims to simplify integrating Next.js, and the Sanity.io CMS. It gives you simple functions for setting up sanity, fetching static props, and using live previews as per https://www.sanity.io/blog/live-preview-with-nextjs Checkout out the sanity starter template at https://github.com/otterdev-io/sanity-template-nextjs-vercel-extra to see an example of usage.

Usage

First to setup the functions, create a module, eg lib/sanity.js . Call setupNextSanity(config) to get your helper functions:

import { setupNextSanity } from "next-sanity-extra" const config = { projectId : process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID , dataset : process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET , useCdn : process . env . NODE_ENV === "production" , token : process . env . SANITY_API_TOKEN } ; export const { sanityClient , imageUrlBuilder , PortableText , sanityStaticProps , useSanityQuery } = setupNextSanity ( config ) ;

Then you can use the functions in a page, eg pages/index.jsx :

import { sanityStaticProps, useSanityQuery, PortableText } from "../lib/sanity"; import groq from "next-sanity"; const myQuery = groq`*[ etc... ]`; export const getStaticProps = async (context) => ({ props: await sanityStaticProps({context, query: myQuery}) }); export default function ServicesPage(props) { const { data, loading, error } = useSanityQuery(query, props); // Render page with data <h1>{data.title}</h1> <PortableText blocks={data.content} /> }

Preview API

To serve live previews, create eg pages/api/preview.js .

With the default settings - forwarding to /[slug]:

import previewApi from 'next-sanity-extra/api/preview' export default previewApi ( { token : process . env . SANITY_PREVIEW_TOKEN } )

to forward to custom parameter - eg 'page'

import previewApi from 'next-sanity-extra/api/preview' export default previewApi ( { token : process . env . SANITY_PREVIEW_TOKEN , redirect : ( req ) => ` / ${ req . query . page } ` } ) ;

Functions

import { setupNextSanity } from "next-sanity-extra"

setupNextSanity(client: ClientConfig, serializers?: PortableTextSerializers)

Returns an object with functions you can use to ease integration:

sanityClient('anonymous' | 'authenticated' | 'preview') - A sanity client with a given setup. Token must be set in order to use authenticated or preview

- A sanity client with a given setup. Token must be set in order to use authenticated or preview imageUrlBuilder - A ImageUrlBuilder

- A ImageUrlBuilder PortableText - Portable Text component

- Portable Text component sanityStaticProps({context, query, queryParams, authenticated}) - Returns static props for getStaticProps. context - the context passed into getStaticProps query - the query to run for the page. queryParams - [optional] params to substitute into the query. If not provided, will be taken from context.params. authenticated - [optional] whether to use an authenticated sanity client, if you have provided token to config. Defaults to false.

- Returns static props for getStaticProps. useSanityPreview(query, props) - A hook which returns preview-enabled data for use in each page. query - the query to run for the page props - props passed into the page component

- A hook which returns preview-enabled data for use in each page.

API Functions

import previewApi from "next-sanity-extra/api/preview"

previewApi({token, data, redirect}) - API handler to call from sanity for page previews:

token - Sanity API Token

- Sanity API Token data - [optional] Function from request to preview data to return to client

- [optional] Function from request to preview data to return to client redirect - [optional] Function from request to a path to redirect to. Defaults to /${req.query.slug}

Typescript Usage

eg pages/index.tsx :