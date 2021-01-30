Profile page of Scott Spence
Scott's headline: I like to build things in Gatsby with MDX
About Scott
Scott is a self taught web developer from the UK with over 2 years commercial experience specialising in React, Gatsby and the Jamstack.
He co hosts the fortnightly web dev talk show Whiskey Wednesday and is currently collaborating on MDX Embed, enabling embeddable components in your MDX powered sites.
Scott has over 10 years prior experience as a VBA analyst developer for large financial organisations.