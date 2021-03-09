I am a Mexican front-end developer based out of Vancouver, BC, and I create fun, innovative, accessible, and fast websites. I try to leave every bit of code I touch more readable, modular, performant and accessible than I found it. And I have been working with React and React Native almost every day for the last 4 years.

I really value the ability to not only perform web development work but also help others improve their craft, because I’ve gained so much from others sharing their skills and knowledge.