Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Jorge Zozaya

Product designer.

unifiedfield.mx/
Vancouver
Joined: July 2019
Lead Frontend Developer
Available for work

About Jorge

I am a Mexican front-end developer based out of Vancouver, BC, and I create fun, innovative, accessible, and fast websites. I try to leave every bit of code I touch more readable, modular, performant and accessible than I found it. And I have been working with React and React Native almost every day for the last 4 years.

I really value the ability to not only perform web development work but also help others improve their craft, because I’ve gained so much from others sharing their skills and knowledge.

Expertise