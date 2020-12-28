Pricing update: Free users
Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API
Guide

In this tutorial, we'll make a no-frills "merch store" for a personal blog using the Stripe API, Next.js, and Sanity. We'll leverage Stripe's fantastic checkout platform to redirect our customers to Stripe's servers for their checkout process.

About Joe

Joe is a self-taught developer and writer based out of the east coast of America. He is excited about web publishing, educational technology, and tools for thought. Say hi on Twitter or check out his website.

