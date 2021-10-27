

Fnatic is a global esports performance brand headquartered in London, laser-focused on seeking out, levelling up and amplifying gamers and creators.



Our history is unparalleled. Founded in 2004, we are the most successful esports brand of the last decade, winning more than 200 championships across 30 different games.



Today, driven by our ability to advance esports performance, Fnatic is the channel through which the most forward-thinking brands communicate with young people. We deliver industry-leading content, experiences and activations through offices and facilities in cities between Los Angeles and Tokyo.

