FNATIC
Fnatic is a global esports performance brand laser-focused on seeking out, levelling up and amplifying gamers and creators.
A plugin to browse and select Vimeo videos directly from the Sanity studio
A plugin to browse and select vimeo videos directly from the Sanity studio.
Disclaimer: This plugin is very WIP and it's API might change in the future
sanity install @fnc/sanity-plugin-vimeo-browser
Add
vimeo.video to the schemas where you want to have video support.
Make sure to add an env variable called SANITY_STUDIO_VIMEO_TOKEN. Generate this token via the Vimeo dashboard (Requires Vimeo Pro). It needs access to the scopes
private create upload video_files public.
To develop this plugion locally, run the command
npm link in the root folder of this project. Open a new terminal at the root of the studio folder and run the command
npm link @fnc/sanity-plugin-vimeo-browser. Then you can run
npm run dev from this folder, and the project will hot reload at file changes.
Thanks to Robin Pyon and Sanity Plugin Media for details on how to make a full screen input component.
sanity install @fnc/sanity-plugin-vimeo-browser
Fnatic is a global esports performance brand laser-focused on seeking out, levelling up and amplifying gamers and creators.