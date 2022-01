Portfolio of Ryan Sheehan - Made with Sanity

I am a 22 year old web developer, creative technologist, and designer currently living in Somerville, MA. I wanted an easy, standardized way to add new projects to my portfolio without having to go back into the code and Sanity worked perfectly. My site is built with Next.js and makes use of Sanity on every single page.

Ryan Sheehan

Go to Portfolio of Ryan Sheehan