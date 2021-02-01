Portfolio of Ryan Sheehan

My portfolio had grown horribly out of date and I wanted to build something more flexible and framework agnostic. What I love about Sanity is that I could change the entire front-end and my data would be unchanged and still usable. Every page essentially depends on Sanity. Even the sections on the main menu have their own data types I can change in the desk view. I used Next.js because there was already a very well documented boilerplate for use with Sanity and Next.js also takes care of a lot of routing and optimization stuff for me so I could focus on other more interesting problems. All animations on the website are done with Framer Motion.