Portfolio of Ryan Sheehan

Ryan Sheehan
Ryan is a senior at Tufts University studying computer science. He currently lives in Somerville, MA.
I am a 22 year old web developer, creative technologist, and designer currently living in Somerville, MA. I wanted an easy, standardized way to add new projects to my portfolio without having to go back into the code and Sanity worked perfectly. My site is built with Next.js and makes use of Sanity on every single page.
My portfolio had grown horribly out of date and I wanted to build something more flexible and framework agnostic. What I love about Sanity is that I could change the entire front-end and my data would be unchanged and still usable. Every page essentially depends on Sanity. Even the sections on the main menu have their own data types I can change in the desk view. I used Next.js because there was already a very well documented boilerplate for use with Sanity and Next.js also takes care of a lot of routing and optimization stuff for me so I could focus on other more interesting problems. All animations on the website are done with Framer Motion.
