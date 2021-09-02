I'm a Part-Time Creator and full-time COO @ ScreamingBox.

I create various types of content across Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and this blog about building IT businesses and production-ready apps.

Since my teenage years, I have worked as a freelance full-stack developer mostly with startups and small businesses. In 2020 I decided to use this knowledge to scale a digital agency and build open startups.

Why I'm doing these in public?

I believe that learning from others by following their journey is inspiring and helpful. I too follow tens of creators on their journey.

By being active in social media, and building in public, I can meet with interesting people, and support each other.

Also, when I'm away from the internet, I spend my time working out, travel to interesting places, playing some Rainbow Six: Siege.