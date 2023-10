SEO Tools Extended - Tool

This plugin is an extension of "sanity-plugin-seo-tools". It provides more granular control over what content is being analyzed by the Yoast SEO package. You might ask, why don't you just use https://www.npmjs.com/package/sanity-plugin-seo-pane? We needed the ability to target multiple content blocks on a page.

This is an external link at: github.com

Go to SEO Tools Extended