Hello human! I'm Victor Eke, a front-end developer and open-source maintainer with over 3 years of experience, I'm passionate about making websites look more appealing than a box of donuts in a room full of hungry developers.

In my spare time, I love writing technical articles and building projects that are beneficial to other developers. You can find some of my latest posts on freeCodeCamp.

Want to collaborate on a project or build a new Sanity template? Feel free to connect with me and let's dive into the world of code and create wonders that would make even the Matrix jealous.