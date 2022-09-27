Avantus - Made with Sanity
Marketing site for a leading clean energy provider, built using Sanity, Remix, and Netlify.Go to Avantus
Marketing site for a leading clean energy provider, built using Sanity, Remix, and Netlify.Go to Avantus
An accomplished front-end developer with over fifteen years experience engineering, architecting, and managing both marketing and product sites. With a focus on user experience, site performance, accessibility, mentoring, and development standards, I’ve helped hundreds of sites launch on time, on budget, and to the delight of their owners, users, and development teams.