This project is a marketing site for the rebranding of Avantus, a clean energy provider building an integrated network of smart power plants. The client wanted a clean, intuitive editing experience to pair with their new brand. Working with the project’s designers at Studio Rover, we quickly settled on Sanity for content management and decided to pair it with Remix for the back- and front-end and Netlify for hosting, deployments, and CDN.

As the project was still evolving slightly during development, being able to programmatically define schema and alter them as needed without suffering either churn or long development cycles was critical to the success of the project. Additionally, being able to allow for different variations of a single content type within one schema was especially helpful. For instance, we were able to allow the post document type to house blog posts, case studies, and project profiles, hiding and showing inputs unique to each selected type based on the selection. Being able to build bi-directional relationships between content types was essential as well, allowing for intuitive and easy editing experiences for the client and easy querying and presentation of data on the front end.



Perhaps the biggest win with the client was the twenty-six components available at launch for authors to seamlessly choose from when editing a page. This allowed for maximum flexibility in design and presentation, as well as the ability to leave certain components off a page if content was still being sourced without holding up launch or sacrificing the larger impact of that page.



Combining the live preview capabilities of Sanity with the Remix environment and Netlify’s CDN means the client can preview edits in real time before publication then expect to see them almost instantly on the live site once published—all while still knowing the site is cached and server rendered for users, helping with performance, SEO, and the client’s confidence in the product.