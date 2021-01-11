Pricing update: Free users
Schema

This is a schema we've used to create accessbile bar charts, with human-readable text for each bar.

Confrere website
Made with Sanity

The website part of Confrere used to be Gatsby with the content in the code. It was migrated slowly to a Sanity/Gatsby combination so it was ready for content editors to work on the many languages.

About Jayne

Jayne is a Senior Software Engineer at Confrere, based in The Netherlands, and organiser of QueerJS, CSSClasses, and Global Diversity CFP Day. She’s passionate about welcoming everyone into tech and making the web work for everyone.

