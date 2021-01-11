Horizontal bar chart

import React from "react" ; import { RiBarChartHorizontalFill } from "react-icons/ri" ; const scale = { name : "horizontalBarChart.scale" , title : "Scale" , type : "object" , fields : [ { name : "ticks" , title : "Ticks" , type : "array" , of : [ { type : "number" } ] , description : "Each tick is a number on the scale. If you don't add ticks, the scale will not be shown." , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . min ( 2 ) , } , { name : "prefix" , title : "Prefix" , type : "string" , description : "A text that goes in front of each tick (for example, $)" , } , { name : "suffix" , title : "Suffix" , type : "string" , description : "A text that goes after each tick (for example, %)" , } , ] , } ; const legendItem = { name : "horizontalBarChart.legendItem" , title : "Legend item" , type : "object" , fields : [ { name : "label" , title : "Label" , type : "string" , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } , { name : "color" , title : "Color" , type : "brandColor" , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , description : "The color you set here would also be the color of one of the points (bars) in a series. For example, if this would be the second legend item, then the second point in a series would be this color. You can override the color of a point." , } , ] , preview : { select : { title : "label" , color : "color" , } , prepare ( { title , color } ) { return { title , media : ( < div style = { { width : "40px" , height : "15px" , backgroundColor : color } } > < / div > ) , } ; } , } , } ; const point = { name : "horizontalBarChart.point" , title : "Point" , type : "object" , fields : [ { name : "value" , title : "Value" , type : "number" , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } , { name : "description" , title : "Description" , type : "string" , description : "This is a tooltip that's shown when you hover over the point." , } , { name : "color" , title : "Color" , type : "brandColor" , description : "This would override the color set in the legend. Or if you don't have a legend, this would be the color of the point." , } , ] , preview : { select : { title : "value" , subtitle : "description" , color : "color" , } , prepare ( { title , subtitle , color } ) { return { title , subtitle , media : color && ( < div style = { { width : "40px" , height : "15px" , backgroundColor : color } } > < / div > ) , } ; } , } , } ; const seriesItem = { name : "horizontalBarChart.seriesItem" , title : "Series item" , type : "object" , fields : [ { name : "label" , title : "Label" , type : "string" , description : "The label for the set of columns." , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } , { name : "points" , title : "Points" , type : "array" , of : [ { type : "horizontalBarChart.point" } ] , description : "Each point is one of the bars." , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } , ] , } ; const chart = { name : "horizontalBarChart" , type : "document" , title : "Horizontal bar chart" , icon : RiBarChartHorizontalFill , fields : [ { name : "name" , title : "Name" , type : "string" , description : "This is used so you can easily find it when adding to another document." , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } , { name : "scale" , title : "Scale" , type : "horizontalBarChart.scale" , description : "The scale are the numbers that show up at the X-axis (the bottom)." , } , { name : "legend" , title : "Legend" , type : "array" , of : [ { type : "horizontalBarChart.legendItem" } ] , description : "The legend shows what each color in the graph means." , } , { name : "humanReadableText" , title : "Human-readable text template" , type : "text" , rows : 3 , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , description : ( < > < p > This is a generated description of a single point ( bar ) This is a full description of the point . What would you tell someone who cannot see this point ? < / p > < p > You can use the following replacements : < br / > { "- {legendLabel}" } < br / > { "- {valueLabel}" } < br / > { "- {value}" } < br / > { "- {description}" } < / p > < p > For example , "Among people who did{" " } < strong > { "{legendLabel}" } < / strong > , < strong > { "{value}" } < / strong > % ( < strong > { "{description}" } < / strong > ) said they would use it for ' < strong > { "{valueLabel}" } < / strong > ' " will become " Among people who did < strong > 0 - 5 video calls < / strong > , < strong > 68 < / strong > % ( < strong > 21 respondents < / strong > ) said they would use it for ' < strong > Follow - ups with patients on sick leave < / strong > '" . < / p > < / > ) , } , { name : "series" , title : "Series" , type : "array" , of : [ { type : "horizontalBarChart.seriesItem" } ] , description : "The series is the set of data, each set of columns is a series." , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } , ] , } ; export default { scale , chart , legendItem , seriesItem , point } ;