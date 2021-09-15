Having over 3 years of experience in front-end development, I have been so happy to learn about sanity. It makes the development process so smooth and gives full freedom to customize your studio (cms). Thanks to the awesome community support that makes it easy to get through technical challenges when building apps with sanity.

Having a passion for community building, I co-founded Women in Tech Oslo nonprofit. Our vision is to empower women who share a passion for tech with accessible learning and professional development. Today we have organized a few dozen events with the support of leading companies such as Microsoft, Bouvet, Accenture, Sopra Steria, Finn, and many more. Apart from leading the board and collaborating with the partners, I also give coding workshops and talks.