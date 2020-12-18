Profile page of Magnus Vhendin
Magnus's headline: JavaScript focused developer from Stockholm
Magnus's email: magnus.vhendin@gmail.com
Magnus's website: magnusvhendin.github.io/
Magnus's location: Stockholm, Sweden
Joined: February 2018
Magnus's job title: Lead Developer
About Magnus
I've used Sanity since it's early days (I think) and it never seizes to excite or amaze me. I've used it for simple websites but also as a data source for multiple project. I work almost exclusively in JavaScript, may that be Node, React or just plain vanilla.